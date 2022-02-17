Stocks slide again as Russia-Ukraine invasion fears resurface

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken believe a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen in a matter of days. The news rattled investors, sending the Dow down 500 points in mid-afternoon trading Thursday.

Stocks dropped right at the opening bell and remained in the red throughout the trading session. The Dow is now down nearly 1% for the week as well following Thursday’s losses.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% Thursday while the Nasdaq was down 2.2%. Both indexes are now in the red for the week as well.

Investors are nervous about what a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine could mean for oil prices and the global economy, especially if the United States and leading nations in Europe become involved.

The VIX, a measure of market volatility, spiked nearly 10% Thursday. The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which looks at the VIX and six other gauges of market sentiment, dipped further into Fear territory.

The sell-off was broad-based, with 23 of the 30 Dow components trading lower. Walmart and Cisco were two of the Dow’s bright spots. Both stocks gained about 4% after reporting strong earnings.

Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble were two other Dow standouts, as investors flocked to safe haven consumer companies that have reliable sales and profits and pay steady dividends.

