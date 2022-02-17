Reservist, nurse charged with running fake vaccine card scam

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say a Marine Corps reservist who was charged in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol also schemed with a nurse to steal, forge and sell hundreds of coronavirus vaccination cards. Prosecutors say the nurse sometimes destroyed vaccine doses and made bogus entries in New York state records to help fake immunizations. Reservist Jia Liu and nurse Steven Rodriguez are awaiting an appearance in a federal court in New York after their arrests Thursday. They’re charged with conspiring to commit forgery and to defraud the federal government. Liu’s lawyer declined to comment. It isn’t immediately clear whether Rodriguez has an attorney who can speak to the allegations. Separately, Liu has pleaded not guilty to entering the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.