Plans for an Amazon Warehouse in Salinas are in the works

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) In Salinas, no one will tell you about plans to build an Amazon Warehouse at a property located at Harris and Abbott. However, a google search for Amazon jobs are posted for the City of Salinas.

City Manager Steve Carrigan and other city representatives have signed non-disclosures. Carrigan would only acknowledge he signed a non-disclosure after KION questioned whether he had signed one.

Screenshot of a google advertisement for Amazon employees in Salinas.

Jobs posted for the warehouse include a Team Member at $16-17 dollars an hour. Another position posted offers a $3000 bonus.

The property, 91 Spicer Street, is owned by UniKool and there is not documentation recorded surrounding a sale with Monterey County Assessor or Recorder Office.

The value of the property is listed at $30,000,000.

Sources in commercial real estate did not want to go on the record surrounding plans for the sale.