Skip to Content
News
By
today at 2:52 PM
Published 2:41 PM

Plans for an Amazon Warehouse in Salinas are in the works

Location where a distribution center is expected to be built in Salinas.
Veronica Macias KION-TV
Location where a distribution center is expected to be built in Salinas.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) In Salinas, no one will tell you about plans to build an Amazon Warehouse at a property located at Harris and Abbott. However, a google search for Amazon jobs are posted for the City of Salinas.

City Manager Steve Carrigan and other city representatives have signed non-disclosures. Carrigan would only acknowledge he signed a non-disclosure after KION questioned whether he had signed one.

Screenshot of a google advertisement for Amazon employees in Salinas.

Jobs posted for the warehouse include a Team Member at $16-17 dollars an hour. Another position posted offers a $3000 bonus.

The property, 91 Spicer Street, is owned by UniKool and there is not documentation recorded surrounding a sale with Monterey County Assessor or Recorder Office.

The value of the property is listed at $30,000,000.

Sources in commercial real estate did not want to go on the record surrounding plans for the sale.

News
Author Profile Photo

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content