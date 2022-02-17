Moss Landing battery plant offline after second overheating incident

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION) The Energy Storage Facility run by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing is offline indefinitely — after a second overheating incident in five months.

On February 13, crews with North County Fire Protection District responded to the plant after the early detection system was activated in the Phase II building. Vistra said the suppression systems contained the event, but the 100-megawatt plant is offline due to an abundance of caution.

Vistra Energy released this statement, saying in part:

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the safety system to activate. While this is in its very early stages, what we know is the water-based suppression system released water that contacted some batteries. There is early evidence that water hoses leaked and that some batteries shorted, creating smoke in the building, similar to what we observed with the September incident at our 300-MW Phase I facility next door. Vistra Corp.

Last September, a similar incident occurred in the 300-megawatt Phase I building next door. While the Phase I plant was not affected by this February incident, Vistra said they are stopping their plans to slowly bring the facility back online during this new investigation.

Vistra says the plant is the largest energy storage system in the world. But now, the facility, which has the ability to power 225,000 homes for four hours — is now offline indefinitely.