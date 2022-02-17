Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reveals jail expansions

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Jail has expanded its facilities to include new housing units to help accommodate more inmates.

These renovations were necessary due to one end of the jail being from the early 70s.

A new classroom was also added and will help to host AA meetings or help inmates get their GED's and help accomplish other educational goals.

These housing units come with brand new beds and toilets.

Medical exam rooms will be available to inmates and each unit has its own program space to brings outside providers into the facility to better serve inmates and help them get readjusted for the outside world.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said it hopes these new facilities will be available in the next three weeks.