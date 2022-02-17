Skip to Content
today at 11:37 AM
Greenfield Police arrest man on gun charges

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield Police said they arrested a man after using "flashbang" devices and finding him with a firearm Thursday morning.

Greenfield Police, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security served a warrant on the 200 block of Chardonnay Drive.

After using flashbangs as a safety measure Pedro Nava, 30, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on firearm charges after being found with a 9mm Sig Sauer semiautomatic firearm.

Law officials serving a search warrant on Feb. 17 on the 200 block of Chardonnay Drive. Photo courtesy of Greenfield Police Department.
