Fire east of Greenfield at 3 acres

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A controlled agricultural burn became uncontrolled on the Salinas River edge south of Elm Avenue.

The Elm Fire is currently 2.5 to 3 acres with the potential to grow to five acres according to the Greenfield Fire Department.

Cal Fire is working alongside the fire department and is currently awaiting bulldozers and helicopters to help with the response.

The fire is progressing slowly.

A permitted agricultural burn ember was taken by the wind onto the dry brush trees.

No structures or property is currently threatened.