Driver who killed 4 in Berlin after fit given suspended time

BERLIN (AP) — A 45-year-old German man has been convicted of negligent homicide and handed a two-year suspended sentence for crashing his car into a group of pedestrians in the center of Berlin three years ago, killing four people. The incident sparked a debate in Germany about restricting the use of powerful sports utility vehicles in cities. Those killed were a 3-year-old boy, his 64-year-old grandmother, and a couple in their late 20s from Spain and Britain. All had been waiting at a traffic light when the driver suffered an epileptic fit and veered onto the sidewalk with his Porsche SUV. Prosecutors alleged that the driver should not have been behind the wheel because he had recently undergone brain surgery.