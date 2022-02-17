Committee OKs $1.67M for woman yanked from car, arrested

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago City Council Committee voted to recommend that the city pay nearly $1.7 million to a woman who says she was yanked from her car by police officers in 2020. Thursday’s vote by the council’s Finance Committee to settle Mia Wright’s lawsuit sends the matter to the full City Council. While the council routinely follows the recommendations of the committee, the committee’s 13-7 decision could signal a close vote. Wright was outside a shopping mall amid the unrest in Chicago and around the country after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd when she was pulled from the vehicle.