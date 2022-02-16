T-wolves sign Beverley to 1-year, $13M contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year, $13 million contract extension. Beverley is in his first season with the Timberwolves. He was acquired in a trade last summer with Memphis. That came nine days after he was dealt to the Grizzlies by the Los Angeles Clippers. The 33-year-old Beverley is averaging 9.2 points and a career-best 4.9 assists per game in his 10th season in the NBA. He has started 35 of 39 games for Minnesota.