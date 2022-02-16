Marina Police arrest man after stealing $3,000 ebike

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Police said they arrested a man after he allegedly stole a $3,000 ebike from the General Stillwell Shopping Center.

Police received a call at 10:30 a.m. and after investigating the victim they identified a suspect.

Kevin Galloway, 47, of Prunedale was arrested after a short foot pursuit and the bicycle was recovered, according to Marina Police.

Galloway is charged with possession of stolen property, resisting, delaying and obstructing the police, battery on a police officer and falsely identifying himself to the police.

Marina Police are urging people to keep their bikes and valuables secured.