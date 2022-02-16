Loved ones gather to bless Karina Chavez Vargas and Jesus Arias Villa

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A mass of loved ones gathered on Towt Street Wednesday afternoon to honor the memory of a young Salinas couple that was murdered on that same street earlier in February.

Gonzalo Echeverria, 24, and Jose Echeverria, 34, were revealed as allegedly responsible for the shooting that took the lives of the two sitting in their vehicle over a case of mistaken identity, according to authorities at a press conference Wednesday.

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice was also in attendance to show his respect for the families of Karina Chavez Vargas and Jesus Arias Villa, but also to show the community the police department is there for them when needed.

KION spoke with a friend who said she feels justice has been served for her departed friends but it is frustrating knowing this could have been avoided with stricter laws on criminals.

