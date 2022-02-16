First Black female AG in US history to defend the NFL in racial discrimination lawsuit

By Homero De la Fuente, David Close, Kevin Dotson and Amir Vera, CNN

The NFL hired former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch as part of its defense counsel against the class-action lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, a spokesperson for the league told CNN on Wednesday.

Lynch, who was the first Black female attorney general in US history, will defend the NFL in the racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Flores earlier this month, along with Brad Karp of the Paul Weiss firm, according to NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy.

When asked about the NFL hiring Lynch, the legal team representing Flores did not have a comment.

The Dolphins fired Flores in January, and the team announced Mike Daniel as their next head coach earlier this month. Flores was 24-25 in his three years with the Dolphins, including a 9-8 record this past season when Miami missed qualifying for the playoffs.

In his lawsuit against the NFL and three other NFL teams — the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants — Flores alleges that after the regular season, the Giants interviewed him for their vacant head coaching job under disingenuous circumstances, claiming he had found out three days before his interview that the Giants had already decided to hire Brian Daboll.

The Giants organization issued a statement standing by its process and decision to hire Daboll.

“We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll,” the team’s statement read. “We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.