INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A fire that began off Airport Road and East line Street, east of Bishop, in Inyo County has grown to 1,000 acres with 0% containment.

Evacuation orders have been issued for White Mountain Research Center and Owens Valley Radio Observatory.

The Airport Fire began around 4:06 p.m. and the cause is currently unknown.

Cal Fire is currently working to contain the fire.