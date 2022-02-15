Woman and daughter found dead in Blackhawk pool from Hollister

BLACKHAWK, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Contra County Sheriff's Department confirmed Tuesday that a woman who drowned with their child in a backyard pool in a Blackhawk neighborhood on Saturday was from Hollister.

Llaneth Chavez, 31, was found in a home on East Ridge Court around 2:56 p.m. unresponsive and in a pool.

Arriving deputies tried to give aid to a woman and learned that her 4-year-old daughter had been in the pool and was taken to San Ramon Regional Medical Center for help.

Both the mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators do not believe either death is suspicious and there were no signs of foul play.

The cause of death for both victims is pending the results of a toxicology test.