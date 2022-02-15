Skip to Content
Parolee gang member arrested for guns, cash and fentanyl pills in Pacific Grove

Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office
Monterey County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office ended a months-long investigation with the arrest of a parolee gang member on Tuesday morning.

Mario Villagrana, 27, of Monterey was arrested after detectives and DEA agents conducted a parole compliance check on the 700 block of Eardley Avenue.

Mario Villagrana. Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office

A K9 unit found weapons at different stages of assembly, a large amount of cash and thousands of counterfeit M30 pills believed to have fentanyl in them.

Villagrana was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on a parole violation and for weapon and drug violations.

Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.
Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

