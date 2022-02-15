Parolee gang member arrested for guns, cash and fentanyl pills in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office ended a months-long investigation with the arrest of a parolee gang member on Tuesday morning.

Mario Villagrana, 27, of Monterey was arrested after detectives and DEA agents conducted a parole compliance check on the 700 block of Eardley Avenue.

Mario Villagrana. Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office

A K9 unit found weapons at different stages of assembly, a large amount of cash and thousands of counterfeit M30 pills believed to have fentanyl in them.

Villagrana was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on a parole violation and for weapon and drug violations.