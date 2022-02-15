Skip to Content
Mask mandate to end across the state on Wednesday

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Those masks can finally come off on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 mask mandate comes to an end.

The California Department of Public Health announced that California's  indoor mask mandate will loosen at midnight Feb. 16. But, there are still restrictions on who and where you can remove those masks. 

KION’s Erika Bratten will be speaking with a Central Coast business who will still need to mask up until cleared. What you need to know, tonight at 11 p.m. on KION News Channel 5/46. 

