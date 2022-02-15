Greek parliament set to ratify major arms deals with France

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government is seeking parliamentary approval Tuesday for a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement for three new French-made warships. Defense officials say the frigates are vital to address ongoing tension with neighboring Turkey. Lawmakers are also debating on Tuesday whether to add six new Rafale fighter jets to an existing order for 18 planes. NATO members Greece and Turkey remain at odds over maritime boundaries and mineral exploitation rights in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. A Turkish oil and gas survey in 2020 resulted in a tense naval standoff between the two countries. Greece’s defense minister says military needs to modernize following repeated funding cuts during the country’s 2010-18 financial crisis.