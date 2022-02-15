Governor Newsom nominates first Latina judge to California Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday his nomination for the Fourth District Court of Appeal Justice Patricia Guerrero as an Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court.

Justice Patricia Guerrero. Photo Courtesy of California Courts.

Justice Guerrero brings experience as an appellate justice, tail court judge and as partner at a major law firm.

“Born and raised in the Imperial Valley by immigrant parents from Mexico, her extraordinary journey and nomination to serve as the first Latina Justice on the bench of our state’s highest court is an inspiration to all of us and a testament to the California Dream’s promise of opportunity for all to thrive, regardless of background or zip code," Governor Newsom said.

Justice Guerrero would take over for Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, who left on Oct. 31, 2021.

Justice Guerrero received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 1994, graduating magna cum laud and a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School in 1997.

To learn more about Justice Guerrero click here.