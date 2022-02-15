Skip to Content
Argentina’s leader goes to court to back vice president

By DÉBORA REY
Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has made an unusual court appearance to defend his vice president, who was his boss during her own presidential term. He said Tuesday that allegations of corruption against Cristina Fernández de Kirchner are “a sort of fantasy.” The former leader is accused of arbitrarily funneling money for a provincial highway project to a company linked to a family friend. The current president was chief of staff during Fernández de Kirchner’s term. She herself has denied the charges and calls the trial a persecution launched by conservative former President Mauricio Macri.

