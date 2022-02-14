UN: Horn of Africa drought kills+ over 1.5 million livestock

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official says drought in the Horn of Africa has killed more than 1.5 million livestock and drastically cut cereal production. Rein Paulsen is director of emergencies and resilience for the Food and Agriculture Organization and has just returned from the region. He said Monday that “we are most definitely now sitting on the brink of catastrophe.” Paulsen says a “very small window” exists for taking urgent action. He says a key is whether the region’s long rains between March and May are good — and whether the agency gets the $130 million it needs until June.