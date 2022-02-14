Trevor Noah to headline White House correspondents’ dinner

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Noah, who hosts “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be the headliner at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 30. The event is scheduled to be held for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. It usually draws prominent journalists and politicians together for an evening of entertainment and fundraising for scholarships. Noah is also scheduled to host this year’s Grammy awards. Although former President Donald Trump skipped the annual dinner during his term, the association suggested that President Joe Biden will be there.