Shots fired in Watsonville home misses 5, including 2 children

Daniel Zavala. Photo courtesy of Watsonville Police Department.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man has been arrested after police say he fired into a home with five people inside.

Daniel Zavala, 28, opened fire at the home around 8 p.m. Sunday night and missed hitting five people, including two children, inside.

A search warrant was issued and served the same night and several shell casings and a gun were found that were believed to be used in the shots fired incident.

Zavala was arretsed and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on several charges.

His bail is set at $50,000.