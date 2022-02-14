Pakistan allows India to deliver wheat to struggling Kabul

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is allowing nuclear rival India to deliver tons of wheat to ease food shortages in Afghanistan. Trucks sent by Afghanistan under the deal with New Delhi will be allowed to collect wheat from India via Pakistan’s Wagha border beginning on Feb. 21. Officials said Monday the Afghan trucks carrying wheat will head back to Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city via Pakistan’s Torkham border the next day. The development comes more than three months after India announced it would deliver 50,000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan.