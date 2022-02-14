Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 3 as infections rage through the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The announcement Monday comes as the government reported more than 1,300 new cases, all but two of them locally acquired. The lwave blamed on the omicron variant has already prompted new restrictions limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. Only vaccinated people will be permitted in shopping malls and supermarkets, and places of worship, hair salons and other businesses have been ordered to close. Vaccinations for children aged 3 and up will start being administered on Tuesday. Hong Kong has more than 7,000 people being treated for COVID-19 or awaiting admission to hospitals.