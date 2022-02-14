Gilroy police arrest high school instructional aid for child molestation

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Gilroy Police said they arrested a paraprofessional that worked at Christopher High School on Sunday.

Roy Darr, 51, of Gilroy was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of penetration with a foreign object and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Roy Darr. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department.

Police are saying the victim was known to Darr but was not related to his job.

The Gilroy Unified School District was notified of Darr's arrest.

KION reached out to the school district about Darr's employment status and they said they can't further comment on Darr. They are aware of his arrest and will have a media statement sent out later Monday.

There is no current information to suggest there were additional victims at this time.