10 COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif.-- Santa Cruz County reported 10 COVID-19 related deaths Monday.

These deaths occurred from Jan. 16 to Feb. 10 during the omicron surge.

Of those 10, five were male and 5 were female, and nine were vaccinated but only five had gotten their booster shot.

One was in his early 100s, three were in their 90s, two were in their 70s and the one unvaccinated person was in his 50s.

All of them had underlying conditions.

"This is sobering information and a reminder that the pandemic still holds significant risk to many," Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said.

This number seems high but does not exceed the one-week record of COVID-19 related deaths on Jan. 17 of 2021 of 22.

This was back when the vaccine was not available for most people.

Vaccines reduce your chance of dying from COVID-19 by 30 times.