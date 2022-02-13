Biden’s national security adviser says Russia could invade Ukraine ‘any day now’

By CNN

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the United States believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but is still holding out hope diplomacy can prevail.

Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that Russian forces are in a place where an invasion could take place before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which end on February 20. He said, “A major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now.”

“The way they have built up their forces, the way they have maneuvered things in place, makes it a distinct possibility there will be major military action very soon,” Sullivan said. “And we are prepared to continue to work on diplomacy, but we are also prepared to respond in a united and decisive way with our allies and partners should Russia proceed.”

Sullivan was speaking a day after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of “swift and severe costs” if he were to order an invasion of Ukraine.

The US has estimated that Russia has more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, with thousands added just this week, according to an administration official. The US on Saturday moved some of its forces out of Ukraine and ordered the evacuation of most of its embassy staff from Ukraine.

Sullivan on Friday had warned Americans in Ukraine to leave and that military action could begin with an aerial bombardment that could kill civilians.

He reiterated those calls to Tapper, saying that a military attack would likely begin with missile and bomb attacks.

“Those are never as precise as the army — any army — would like them to be. We don’t even know how precise the Russian army would like them to be,” Sullivan said. “Innocent civilians could be killed regardless of their nationality. It would then be followed by an onslaught of a ground force moving across the Ukrainian frontier. Again, where innocent civilians could get caught in the cross fire or trapped in places they could not move from. So that is why we are being so clear and direct to American citizens that while commercial transport options are still available, they should take advantage of them.”

