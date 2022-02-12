Wheeler’s 2 goals, 3 assists lead Jets over Predators 5-2

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg, winners of two of three. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves and Josh Morrissey had two assists.Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene scored and Juuse Saros made 38 saves for Nashville, losers of three of four.