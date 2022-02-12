Record-breaking heat could impact the Super Bowl this weekend

By Caitlin Kaiser and Pedram Javaheri, CNN Meteorologists

This could be the hottest Super Bowl kickoff ever.

An unseasonable wintertime California heat wave — with temperatures in the 80s, maybe even as high as 90 — is forecast to continue this weekend. The out-of-season heat prompted the National Weather Service to issue a rare heat advisory through Sunday evening.

The current record for the highest temperature during a Super Bowl is 84 degrees set in 1973, a game that was also played in Los Angeles. However, it looks like this year’s game might pull off a quarterback sneak past that mark.

The forecast high temperature for Los Angeles on Sunday is 84 degrees. In Inglewood, the site of the Super Bowl, the forecast high temperature is 82 degrees. This means cracking the top 3 hottest Super Bowls on record is almost a certainty.

See how hot the forecast will get

The only other time that the temperature during the big game has been above 80 degrees was when the game was held in San Diego in 2003.

The heat advisory, issued by the Los Angeles NWS, is in place until 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, meaning it will be valid well past the 3:30 p.m. local time kickoff for the Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals match.

Unseasonable temperatures will run 15-20 degrees above normal leading up to the game, with temperatures as high as 90 in some locations.

“This can lead to wintertime heat stress, especially those who are not used to this kind of heat,” NWS Los Angeles tweeted.

Bengals fans, they’re talking to you.

Many fans are making the cross-country trek from the chilly metropolis of Cincinnati, where snow is still on the ground from multiple winter storms. The forecast in Cincinnati this weekend calls for a chance of flurries and high temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark.

While February heat is not unheard of in California, especially in the south, the longevity of this high-temperature event is notable.

Abnormal winter heat wave

Fan’s arriving early ahead of Sunday’s big game will endure this unseasonably warm weather on Saturday. Several daily high-temperature records were already broken Thursday and Friday across Southern California.

Dozens more record high temperatures are expected to be set across the state this weekend, and in Southern California, temperatures will feel more like the middle of August than the middle of February.

The historic weather we are expecting in California is a result of a high-pressure system that has been camped out over the West Coast since the beginning of February. This ridging pattern spurs strong Santa Ana winds which are known for bringing hot air into Los Angeles and surrounding areas from the nearby desert regions.

Although the temperatures this weekend are projected to break records, there is one record that will likely stand. The all-time high temperature for Los Angeles in February is 95 degrees, set on February 20, 1995.

Heat isn’t California’s only concern this weekend, however.

A wind advisory is in effect for areas of Southern California Saturday with winds expected to be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

“The combination of low relative humidity and gusty winds has also led to the potential for elevated fire weather across the region,” the Weather Prediction Center said on Saturday.

The combination of strong offshore winds and extremely dry air leads to the possibility of active wildfires over the next few days. NWS Los Angeles says red-flag warnings will not be issued due to recent seasonal rains and plant moisture, emphasizing that “active wildfires are possible but extreme fire behavior is not.”

SoFi Stadium, where the game is being held, has a roof that will protect the players and fans from the worst of the weather. But it is open to the elements on its sides beyond the two end zones.

And if it isn’t raining, the roof has 46 panels that can be opened to allow heat to escape and to increase airflow for players and fans.

The open-air design also means that parts of the stadium, despite being sheltered under a massive roof, are susceptible to wind, rain and lightning strikes.

But if you are a Bengals fan, you might want to consider packing fewer layers than you are used to for the middle of February.

