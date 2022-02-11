Vendors raise funds for Missy Hernandez’s funeral service

By Alyssa Flores

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — The love for Missy Hernandez is in the air at the Three Hearts fundraiser at Tioga Sequoia in downtown Fresno.

Missy would often sell crystals at events just like these and now, the tight-knit vendor community she was a part of are now selling their products to show support for Missy’s family.

The brewery and Taqueria Jaliscience will donate a portion of their sales to go towards Missy’s funeral costs, and Fresno Street Eats will match those donations.

“If this happened to any other vendor, Missy would have been here,” says Tony Heredia. “She would have contacted me, she would have been the first in line.”

Missy had been missing for 40 days before investigators discovered her body in an aqueduct.

Authorities believe her death occurred during a domestic violence incident and arrested her boyfriend in connection to her death.

Thursday’s fundraiser won’t be easy for vendor Rachel Gomez. She says this is the last place she saw Missy.

“She didn’t look like herself, she looked scared,” she said.

She hopes the show of love Thursday will resonate with Missy’s family.

“To be able to let her family, her mother and her daughter know that they are not alone,” Gomez said. “She was part our family.”

