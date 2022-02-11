Skip to Content
PD: Motorcyclist wanted after a physical altercation whilst driving

By Mary Alice Royse

    FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Franklin Police shared a video Thursday of a motorcycle driver wanting a physical altercation while driving.

According to a video recently released by Franklin Police Lt. Charles Warner, the motorcyclist punched and shattered another motorist’s driver’s side mirror following a verbal altercation.

The altercation took place on Murfreesboro Road near Interstate 65. Witnesses described the man driving a blue sport bike as potentially having an Australian accent.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is eligible for a cash reward and is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

