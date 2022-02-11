Monterey County to host Joby Aviation job fair

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif.- (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Workforce Development Board will help host a virtual job fair on Feb. 24 with Joby Aviation.

Jobs are available in the companies Marina and Santa Cruz facilities.

The fair will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and attendees will be able to speak with Joby's recruiting team and apply for open positions.

Joby is seeking to fill more than 200 openings across more than 20 roles.

Open positions include Test Engineers, Test Technicians, Mechanical Technicians, Manufacturing Technicians, Employee Relations Partners, and Payroll Specialists and experience requirements will vary per role.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Joby as the company continues to grow rapidly, providing full-time opportunities for Monterey County job seekers,” MCWDB Executive Director, Christopher Donnelly said. “Joby continues to be a great neighbor to the city of Marina, and our Career Centers are here to help job seekers find rewarding jobs at the company.”

To register click the link here.

Joby Aviation is a Santa Cruz-founded all-electric aircraft development company.

Their goal is to launch a passenger transportation service that will hopefully launch in 2024.