Published 9:03 PM

‘Detroit Rams?’ Odd Super Bowl shirts sold for Stafford fans

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A sports apparel company is capitalizing on Detroit Lions fans’ loyalty to Matthew Stafford, the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams quarterback who for 12 years prior had made an appearance in that game seem possible for their home team. A store in a metro Detroit mall is selling the Lions-colored clothing with the phrase “Detroit Rams” featured above a logo that resembles a lion, only it’s a ram. The owner of the store selling the clothing told the Detroit News on Friday that the apparel has been “flying off the shelves.”

