Burkina Faso’s junta leader is declared president by council

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s Constitutional Council says that junta leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been declared president. Military officials confirmed Friday that Damiba is to be officially inaugurated on Feb. 16, although his term as president is effective retroactively from Jan. 24, when soldiers overthrew the democratically elected former President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. Damiba has vowed to restore security to the conflict-riddled nation, which is facing a dramatic increase in attacks by jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The former president is still under house arrest in the capital, Ouagadougou.