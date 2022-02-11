16-year-old suspect arrested in King City triple murder

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A warrant was searched Friday morning resulting in the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect in a triple homicide that killed a man and pregnant woman in December of 2021.

At 9 a.m. King City Police and several law agencies went to a residence on the 200 block of 7th Street to further their investigation of the murders.

Probable cause was found to believe the juvenile was involved in the murders and he was arrested and charged on three counts of murder, according to King City police.

Police are still looking for an additional suspect, Elizar Ayron Arrellano, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Arrellano's location is encouraged to call the King City Police at 831-755-5111