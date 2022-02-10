Skip to Content
Shotgun in sock and counterfeit money found in Greenfield arrest

Monterey County Sheriff's Office
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was contacted on the outskirts of Greenfield Wednesday afternoon for a warrant for his arrest.

Derick Barajas, 33, attempted to punch a deputy when he was being detained, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Suspect Derick Barajas. Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

A search of Barajas' backpack uncovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun inside of a sock as well as counterfeit $20 bills.

Barajas was booked into Monterey County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, felon in possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

Photos courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

His bail is set at $30,000.

