Exhibit at convention center celebrates Super Bowl halftime shows

By J.J. Zavalla

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — For those who won’t be able to attend the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the Super Bowl Experience is the next best option to get you closer to the game.

There’s a special exhibit inside the L.A. Convention Center that celebrates some of the most memorable Super Bowl moments: the famous halftime show!

“The Super Bowl has always been bigger than just the game. It’s a cultural phenomenon that brings fans together with music and football for an experience like no other,” said Greg Harris, the president and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the likes of Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and Beyoncé, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has been entertaining football and non-football fans all over the world for years.

The immersive exhibit allows fans to walk through some of the halftime show’s biggest moments, such as The Weeknd’s mirrored infinity room set piece from his 2021 performance as well as Katy Perry’s “Left Shark” costume that ignited a pop culture phenomenon after her 2015 performance.

This exhibition is inside the Super Bowl Experience, which runs from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Saturday, Feb. 12.

For more information and tickets, visit the Super Bowl Experience Ticketmaster webpage.

