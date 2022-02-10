2 juveniles and adult arrested for October Watsonville homicide

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)--Suspects involved in a murder on Oct. 17 of 2021 have been arrested.

The two suspects are juveniles and are being held in juvenile hall on murder charges.

20-year-old Juan Carlos Almarez Rios has also been arrested on murder charges and is being held in Santa Cruz County Jail.

Abel Ruiz, 21, was found after deputies were dispatched at around 8 p.m. in the area of Carlton Road and Coward Road for a man in medical distress.

Ruiz was found by officers with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.