Kemp: Let parents opt students out of masks in Georgia

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will propose a measure that will let parents opt their children out of school mask mandates. Republican primary rival David Perdue has been attacking Kemp, saying he is not doing enough to end masking in schools. Kemp told reporters Wednesday that mask rules in the pandemic have “gone on for too long.” The state Department of Education doesn’t track how many districts require face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some systems in metro Atlanta and elsewhere have mask mandates. The controversy sprang from Republican attacks on Democrat Stacey Abrams for not wearing a mask at a suburban Atlanta school Friday.