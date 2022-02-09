Jefferson Quran returns to US as Dubai Expo 2020 winds down

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A rare, two-volume Quran owned by U.S. President Thomas Jefferson is returning to America. That’s after it was on display at Dubai’s Expo 2020. Its return Wednesday is a sign that the pandemic-affected world’s fair is beginning to wind down. The Quran, along with an insert map of Arabia, had been in a climate-controlled display at the U.S. pavilion at the Expo. The book had been under 24-hour guard as part of its first trip outside of America since a young Jefferson purchased the tome as a law student in 1765.