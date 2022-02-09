Hogan presents citation to police officer who saved child from oncoming car in crosswalk

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday presented a citation to Cpl. Annette Goodyear, the North East police officer who was working as a crossing guard when she saved a child from an oncoming car and was hit herself.

Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger shared video of the incident last Friday.

Goodyear, dressed in bright orange, is shown working as a crossing guard outside North East Middle School. She raises her hand to stop traffic as a student approaches the crosswalk.

Once she realizes an oncoming motorist is not stopping in time, Goodyear grabs the student in the crossswalk and pushes them out of the way, taking the impact of the collision.

The driver of the car and several on-lookers attend to Goodyear as she lays on the ground.

“Like so many Marylanders, I was moved by the video of Cpl. Annette Goodyear selflessly putting herself in harm’s way to save a young student from being hit by an oncoming car last week,” Hogan tweeted with a photo of the ceremony recognizing the officer’s “incredible act of heroism.”

Goodyear has worked as a crossing guard for 14 years, Hogan’s office said Tuesday.

She was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

The student was unharmed, Hogan’s office said.

Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dr. Jeffrey Lawson shared a picture of Goodyear back at work on Tuesday morning.

