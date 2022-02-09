Ghibli Park, a new anime theme park destination in Japan, to open in November

By David G. Allan, CNN

Fans of “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” and other films from director Hayao Miyazaki of the legendary Studio Ghibli, will have a new destination to add to their travel bucket list later this year.

Ghibli Park, opening in November in Japan, will be a fever dream of a theme park for anyone who has ever watched Miyazaki’s beautiful and often surreal animated films and wanted to step into the worlds they build. The Ghibli canon is heavy on themes of nature, friendship, strong females, flying machines, destiny and bravery. Their aesthetic is naturalism meets steampunk, sprinkled with its own proprietary formula of magical realism.

Until last week, news of the mythical Ghibli Park trickled instead of flowed, teased out in small, speculative doses in Japanese publications. It was unclear what impact the pandemic was having on the start date and what visitors would find when it opens.

Then last week, on the studio’s nearly all-Japanese Twitter account, Totoro smiled below a date: “11.1”. That was followed a few days later by a rare English-language announcement with verified details.

But even follow-up questions to the studio from CNN about Ghibli Park required translations to the studio’s press staff, and produced less details than we’d want. We’re as hungry for news as the No Face ghost in “Spirited Away.”

Here’s what we know

Ghibli Park is located in Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park, less than two hours from Kyoto by train. The theme park will be about 17.5 acres when completed. (One acre is roughly the size of a football field.)

Some outlets have reported that Miyazaki insisted no trees be cut down for the park, but when asked to confirm or deny, the studio replied that “We haven’t heard that from Miyazaki.” They did say the Ghibli Park is being constructed on unused grounds within the larger Aichi Park.

When it opens in November, three of the five planned areas will be ready. The main one is Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, an indoor facility that will house artifacts and exhibits from films including the Robot Soldier from “Castle in the Sky,” the Cat Bus from “Totoro,” and another recreation out of the “The Secret World of Arrietty.”

A second area, “Hill of Youth,” features the antique shop from “Whisper of the Heart” and another recreation from “The Cat Returns.” And the third is Dondoko Forest with a full recreation of Satsuki and Mei’s house from “My Neighbor Totoro” and a Totoro-themed playground.

One of the two areas that will open later (“after 2023,” the studio’s press office said) is Mononoke Village, referencing “Princess Mononoke” and her adventure among large forest animal gods. An artist rendering shows kids playing on a massive spider. The other is the Valley of Witches that will include some parts from the trippy “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and the more sweet “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” about an earnest and hard-working young witch. The artist drawing shows a tea-cup ride decorated with Kiki’s cat Jiji.

If you go to Ghibli Park, don’t expect a Catbus roller coaster, Kiki’s broomstick “Avatar”-style adventure or a Ponyo Under the Sea ride. “Take a stroll, feel the wind, and discover the wonders,” the studio’s site offers as an alternative. Think immersion and prompts for imagination rather than pyrotechnics and stomach-turning thrills.

What we don’t know

We don’t yet know the cost of admission, when the Mononoke and Witches areas will open, and what the merch sitch will be. Will we be able to purchase a Kiki-branded broom or an Arrietty doll house? And what can we eat in the park? I suggested a “Ponyo” ramen bar.

While you wait

Most of the Studio Ghibli films referenced here are available to watch on the Disney+ streaming service. And you can follow that Ghibli Twitter feed for more teases to come, made all the more mysterious by the Japanese captions.

Top photo: A recreation of Satsuki and Mei’s house from “My Neighbor Totoro.” ⓒ Studio Ghibli