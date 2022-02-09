Disney regains some magic with better-than-expected streaming results

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Disney+ regained some of its magic on Wednesday with subscriber totals that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

The streaming service now has 129.8 million subscribers, a gain of nearly 12 million in the company’s fiscal first quarter. Those results beat Wall Street’s expectations and were a rebound for the media company after a sluggish fourth quarter that had Disney+ gaining only 2 million subscribers.

The positive results sent shares up as much as 9% in early after-hours trading.

Overall, Disney nabbed $21.8 billion in revenue in the quarter, up 34% from the year-ago period. As for profits, the company reported $1.1 billion in the first quarter, up more than 100% from last year.

This is a developing story.

