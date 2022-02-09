Activist gets 6 years in prison in voter registration case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee activist has been sentenced to six years and a day in prison after she was convicted of illegally registering to vote in 2019 while on probation for previous felonies. The district attorney’s office in Memphis says Pamela Moses was sentenced on Jan. 31 by Shelby County Criminal Court W. Mark Ward. Ward told Moses that he would consider placing her on probation after nine months if she completes certain prison programs and maintains good behavior. Moses lost the right to vote after being convicted of felonies in 2015, but she said she thought she was now eligible to vote.