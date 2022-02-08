WVU fraternity suspended following alleged hazing incident

By Nick Matoney

Click here for updates on this story

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (WTAE) — A fraternity at West Virginia University was suspended following an alleged hazing incident.

The interim suspension of the Delta Chi fraternity was announced on Monday.

While the specific allegations against the fraternity were not made public, the school said they did not include alcohol or controlled substances.

The university said the interim suspension will remain in place during an investigation and review process.

They also said the allegations may be reviewed for possible criminal charges outside of the university’s code of conduct.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.