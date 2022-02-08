With proposed legislation, Uganda tries to mandate vaccines

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities are seeking to legally mandate vaccines in draft legislation aimed at boosting the East African country’s drive to inoculate more people against COVID-19. The bill, which is subject to changes as it faces scrutiny by a parliamentary health committee, proposes a six-month jail term for failure to comply with vaccination requirements during disease outbreaks. Alfred Driwale, a public official who leads Uganda’s vaccination efforts, said he supports the proposed changes to the country’s public health law. Attempts by Ugandan officials in recent months to enforce limited mandates have been unsuccessful. A vaccine requirement for people using public transport failed to be implemented amid opposition from operators.