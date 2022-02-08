Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter

By The Associated Press

COVID-19 vaccine sales boosted Pfizer earnings well past expectations in the final quarter of 2021, but the drugmaker is setting a lower-than-expected bar for 2022. Pfizer says it expects adjusted earnings in the new year to range from $6.35 to $6.55 per share on $98 billion to $102 billion in revenue. Analysts are forecasting earnings of $6.71 per share on $103.18 billion in revenue. In the fourth quarter, Pfizer said its two-shot vaccine, Comirnaty, brought in more than $12.5 billion in revenue, which helped the company’s total top line double compared to the last quarter of 2020.