Rams determined to turn Aaron Donald into a Super Bowl champ

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Donald has won just about every individual award available to a defensive lineman during his spectacular eight-year career with the Los Angeles Rams. As he points out, the only trophy he lacks has Vince Lombardi’s name on it. The 30-year-old Donald is still at the top of his formidable game, as his seven straight All-Pro selections attest. But he is also old enough to understand that any Super Bowl could be the last for any player, even arguably the greatest defensive player of his generation. An interesting thing happened during the Rams’ run through the NFC playoffs: Donald’s teammates and coaches adopted his final quest as one of their rallying cries.