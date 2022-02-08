Israel hits Syrian targets after anti-aircraft missile fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it attacked targets in Syria shortly after an anti-aircraft missile was fired from the Arab country into northern Israel. The Syrian rocket exploded in the air early Wednesday and was not intercepted by Israeli air defenses. There were no reports of injuries or damage. In a statement, the Israeli army said it struck Syrian facilities used in targeting Israeli aircraft, including a radar and anti-aircraft batteries. Syrian official news agency SANA reported that Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles in the vicinity of the capital city Damascus. Israel has made hundreds of strikes inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of the civil war in the Arab country.